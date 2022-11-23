Watch: Marvel Animated Prequel Short 'The Daywalker' About Blade

"So, what are we hunting?" Marvel has launched an animated short film titled The Daywalker, the latest in a series of short films telling the prequel stories that lead to the creation of the Midnight Suns superhero team. This is actually a promo for a new Marvel video game, but while we wait for Disney to figure out how to make the next Blade movie, we can enjoy this in the meantime. The Daywalker is the 4th of 5 Prequel Shorts that explain how & why the Midnight Suns heroes have united to oppose the Mother of Demons. "After years of losing himself to the vampiric beast within, Caretaker helped him regain control to become the Blade we know and love (and who vampires fear and hate). She’s one of the few people he respects, and it’s largely because the feeling is mutual." There's no info on who exactly is voicing Blade in this, but it's cool to see him back anyway. The short is only 2-and-1/2-minutes – but it's worth a watch if you're a Marvel fan.

In a new Prequel Short titled "The Daywalker," Blade finds himself under attack by an army of vampires on a city rooftop. Even as the vampires close in, Blade doesn't sweat it; he swiftly dispatches them from the shadows, pulling out new, deadlier weapons for each slaying. When the Caretaker emerges from a portal at the end of this battle, he almost takes her out, too—but stops his blade expertly at her neck. Then, when she asks him to join the Midnight Suns, he gives a surprisingly quick answer. Marvel’s Midnight Suns prequel shorts are a set of five short videos that provide backstory on how Lilith became the Mother of Demons, and how Super Heroes like Blade, Magik, Ghost Rider and Nico Minoru came together to form the young core of the Midnight Suns (a promotion for the video game). The Daywalker short film is created & animated by the talented teams at Sun Creature Studio and DIGIC Pictures. For more info on the game and prequels shorts, visit the Midnight Suns' official website. Your thoughts? Who wants more Blade in movies?