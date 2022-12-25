Watch: Mav Trains Reindeer in 'Top Gun: Yuletide - Christmas Mission'

"Trust your instincts! You think up there, you're dead." Lock 'n load, Mav, it's time to deliver the presents! Nerdist made a fun mashup video called Top Gun: Yuletide - The Christmas Mission for the holidays. Inspired by a tweet from actor Glen Powell, they took footage from Top Gun: Maverick and combined it with footage from the Santa Clause movies to create this "Yuletide" special. It features Maverick taking on the great challenge of wrangling the reindeer and "flying" the Santa sleigh to help deliver all of the presents on Christmas Eve. I was hoping for more full-on CGI footage of Maverick flying the Sleigh, but it's just some creative editing to make it all work. Nonetheless this is super entertaining and funny and really captures the ridiculous vibe of the "What if Maverick but reindeer instead of fighter jets?" pitch. By now, everyone knows that Top Gun: Maverick is the biggest Hollywood hit of the year and will likely land Oscar noms, too. Enjoy.

Can some talented editor give the world a trailer cut where Maverick is recruited to be Santa Clause and he has to train a bunch of young, cocky reindeer to trust their instincts to fly Mach 25 to deliver every kid their presents in one night? — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) November 29, 2022

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this. Original description from Nerdist: "Cruise-ing in just in time for the holidays is our trailer for Top Gun: Yuletide. Glen Powell (Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin) wondered what it would look like if Maverick trained Santa's reindeer for Christmas and we here at Nerdist have the answer! So if you've got the Need for Speed this holiday season, join Nerdist for a Christmas mission in Top Gun: Yuletide!" The video is edited by Matt Caron for Nerdist - follow him on Twitter @heyitsMattCaron. Part of their "Nerdist Remix" project - watch more of their remix videos here. This special mashup is inspired by an idea from Glen Powell, who tweeted about it last month. Top Gun: Maverick first opened in theaters in May 2022 earlier this year, it's now available for streaming and on Blu-ray to watch at home. Tom Cruise also released a fun "Thank You + Happy Holidays" video last week as well. Was this funny? Your thoughts?