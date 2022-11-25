Watch: Meet Museum Security Guard Artists in 'Osmosis' Short Doc

"They watch the art. They watch you watch the art. But who watches what the art does to them?" A potent opening question. Did you know that there's security guards working at famous museums in New York City who are also artists themselves? Osmosis is a fascinating 3-minute documentary short quickly profiling 9 of these security guards / artists. They work at iconic places around NYC: The Met, The Guggenheim, The Brooklyn Museum, and The Noguchi Museum. I love this reminder that just because they work as a guard it doesn't mean they don't have a life outside of that work, but it's especially enlivening to see the connection between their passion and their workplace. Though it's also a bit sad their art is not in these museums they work at, but this has always been a struggle for artists. Maybe one day they will be exhibited!! This video has some wonderfully creative editing that really makes an impact within a limited amount of time. Great work.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this short. Here's the synopsis from Vimeo: "No one spends more time around the world’s most famous artwork than the security guards who protect it. But did you know many of those security guards are artists themselves?" Osmosis is directed by the Los Angeles-based creative filmmaker / editor Nick Sokoloff - you can see more of his work on his official site and follow him on IG @shotby_nick. The is made by a creative agency called Gentle Cowboys - visit their official site here. With Kenisha Rullan as lead designer. Executive produced by Thereza Helena; the creative team includes Lucas Tristao, Boris Opacic, Gabriel Sehringer. Featuring cinematography by Blake Myers, and original music by David Bessler. "Special thanks to The Metropolitan Museum of Art and The Isamu Noguchi Foundation for the support." For more details visit Nick's site or Vimeo. To discover more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?