Watch: Mesmerizing 'O Black Hole!' Stop-Motion Animated Creation

"I see now what she couldn't see." Another must watch animated short film that's seriously worth your time. O Black Hole! is a stop-motion animated short created by a talented young Chinese-American filmmaker named Renee Zhan. An immovable woman meets an unstoppable girl in this musical quest to discover the meaning of transience and letting go. This initially premiered at the 2020 Locarno Film Festival, and it also played at last year's SXSW Film Festival. The 15-minute short is about a woman who can't stand the passing of time, and ends up sucking everyone and everything into a black hole. A thousand unchanging years pass inside her dark embrace until one day, the Singularity wakes. With the voices of Emmy the Great, Loré Lixenberg, Steven Hartley, and Arthur Smith. This is one of the most spectacular animation creations in the last few years, not only is it a deeply emotional & haunting story but all the designs are so unique, too. I also love the mix of styles - 2D charcoal paintings with the 3D characters & sets. Definitely worth a watch.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. Short synopsis from Vimeo: "A woman who can't stand the passing of time sucks everyone and everything she loves inside herself to keep them with her forever. Eventually, she turns into a black hole. A thousand unchanging years pass inside her dark embrace until one day, the Singularity wakes." O Black Hole! is an animated short directed by Chinese-American animator / filmmaker Renee Zhan - see more of her work on her Vimeo page or follow her on IG @ummmrenee. The screenplay is by Vanessa Rose and Renee Zhan. It's produced by Jesse Romain. Featuring cinematography by Adam Singodia, and music by Harry Brokensha. Explaining her initial inspiration: "A few years ago I was drawing this woman with a dark charcoal smear where her face should be. I spent a long time interrogating this image and trying to figure out who she was. Eventually, it seemed clear that her head was a black hole." For more info on the film, read Vimeo's interview with Zhan. To discover more shorts, click here. Thoughts?