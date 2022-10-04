Watch: Moving Out in 'Daddy's Girl' Short Film Made by Lena Hudson

"Is this what he's into? There's always something about him I never liked…" Time to move out!! Daddy's Girl is a short film that first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, now available online to watch. Written & directed by filmmaker Lena Hudson, Daddy's Girl is an award-winning short film about a father/daughter relationship gone awry and the limits of our self-deceit - about a young woman whose charming but overbearing father helps her move out of her wealthy, older boyfriend's apartment. Starring Tedra Millan and Peter Friedman, plus Rhett Rossi. The two lead performances are what this film work, otherwise it might be a bit too cringe. But there's an awkardness that keeps it afloat, as it's a story about a woman who should rethink her choices (much like Shiva Baby which is similar to this). View below.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this short. Brief intro from Vimeo: "A young woman's charming but overbearing father helps her move out of her wealthy, older boyfriend's apartment." Daddy's Girl is both written and directed by NYC-based filmmaker Lena Hudson - you can see more of her work on her Vimeo or visit her official website or follow her on IG @lenahudson. Produced by Clea DeCrane, Thomas Matthews, and Lena Hudson, in association with Station 26 Productions. Featuring cinematography by Fletcher Wolfe, and editing by Alec Styborski. The film first premiered at both the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and SXSW earlier this year. Her last short premiered in 2018 titled Too Long at the Fair, and she's working a new one called Variations. For more info on this film, visit Vimeo or Lena's site. To discover more shorts, click here.