Watch: Musical Tribute to Horror Film Victims - 'Live Forever' Short

"Why, why we all had to die… no one really cares." Why did they all have to die?! Whyyyyyy?? This wacky fun horror short is made by Swedish filmmaker Gustav Egerstedt and is now available online to watch - just in time for Halloween. Live Forever is a 3-minute musical tribute to horror film victims. It's poking fun at all the random people who get killed in horror movies for no good reason. Poor people, they didn't deserve to die. Live Forever is "a musical love letter and tribute to the poor victims in horror films that didn't make it to the sequel." In an anthemic song the dead unite across genres and time. Starring Sarah Giercksky, Fille Angele, Lilja Li Gille, Julia Dehnisch, Xindian Yan, Tomio Araki, and Laurence Zaccheus. This already won a bunch of awards at film festivals around the world, originally premiering in 2020. Most of the deaths in this film are specific references to actual horror films. Just makes me want to watch more horror! Enjoy below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip. Intro via YouTube: "Based around an anthemic song that sees the dead unite across genres and time, Live Forever is a musical love letter and tribute to the poor victims of horror films who didn't make it to the sequel." This short is both written and directed by Stockholm-based filmmaker Gustav Egerstedt - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo or visit his official website or follow him on IG @gustavegerstedt. Produced by Christer Kildén. With cinematography by Kenneth Ishii, music by Gustav Egerstedt, editing by Björn Clausen. Also follow the film on IG @liveforever_short. It first premiered on the film festival circuit in 2020 after being filmed in Stockholm in 2019. It won the Audience Award at Terror Molina, and played at the New York City Horror Film Festival, where it also picked up Best Horror Comedy Short. For more info on the film, visit SOTW. To watch more shorts, click here. Thoughts?