Watch: 'Netflix Family Summer' Preview of Their Fun Films & Shows

It's time for the summer movie season! Even though we're already a good two months into the "summer movie season", summer is still just getting going lasting until September. Netflix has launched their own special Netflix Family Summer preview - a first look at many shows and films debuting over the next few months. They're also spending marketing money on an "activity truck" featuring character meet and greets, that will be touring the US throughout July & August. Netflix Family Summer has the whole family covered with new films and series debuting every week including The Sea Beast (watch the full trailer here), Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (watch the full trailer here), Lost Ollie (first footage is in here!), 13: The Musical, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Cuphead Show!, Sharkdog and more. I'd like to remind everyone that this isn't ONLY for kids, anyone (of any age!) can watch this stuff. If you enjoy it, then enjoy it. These Netflix animated films look great, I'm looking forward to watching anyway.

Here's the Netflix Family Summer preview featuring lots of films & shows, direct from YouTube:

From Netflix: "Just in time to beat the summer heat, Netflix is bringing new films and series each week to help kids and families stay cool and stay connected throughout the summer. Whether it’s bringing everyone at home together for quality time (The Sea Beast, 13: The Musical, Lost Ollie, Ivy & Bean), unlocking a preschooler's imagination (CoComelon, Gabby's Dollhouse, Action Pack), or keeping kids busy and happy with their favorite characters at home or traveling (Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, The Cuphead Show!, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous), there’s something for everyone." Families can experience their favorite characters and stories in real life by visiting the Netflix Family Summer activity truck featuring character meet and greets, exclusive giveaways, and photo opportunities. For the latest information on locations, times and more, visit and bookmark Tudum. For a full look at all the Netflix releases coming soon this summer, visit our 2022 Release Schedule or stay tuned to Netflix for more. Excited to watch these?