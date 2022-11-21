Watch: Netflix's 'Wonder is Everywhere' Holiday Movies Promo Video

"It's a story you may think you know, but uh – you don't." The holidays are right around the corner!! In celebration of the 2022 holiday season, Netflix has debuted a short 90 second promo video that plays like a commercial for TV. They are focusing on their four big movies of this season plus events/pop-ups in Los Angeles. Via Netflix: "This holiday season, wonder is everywhere only on Netflix. Make every night a family movie night with Enola Holmes 2 starring Millie Bobby Brown, Slumberland starring Jason Momoa, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio a magical stop-motion adventure, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical and many more." Two of these are already available, with plenty more to come in December. "Netflix will be spreading holiday joy this season with a diverse selection of films and series that the whole family can enjoy and a plethora of interactive holiday events and experiences for fans to engage with their favorite titles." I'm not sure these are the four best films of the holiday season, but they're good fun for the whole family. Enjoy.

Here's the Netflix promo video "Wonder is Everywhere" for their Holiday 2022 releases - from YouTube:

"This Holiday Season, Wonder is Everywhere on Netflix." Via Tudum: "Ah, the holiday season. Some say it's the best time of year — after all, it's got family, friends, food, fun and plenty of extra time to snuggle up and watch your favorite films and shows. Of course, the holidays are also about balance. You definitely want to take time to relax, but you also want to make sure that you get the necessary amount of holiday cheer (not to mention plenty of time to shop). If you're the type of person who appreciates a bit of holiday wonder from every corner, Netflix has you covered, starting with a Slumberland-inspired float at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Then, it's on to December, which has a host of exciting holiday moments to enjoy. From in-store shopping events and movie screenings to family-friendly photo opportunities and a jam-packed slate of new titles, this is your guide to everything Netflix and holiday chill." You can also watch the trailers for these four films: Enola Holmes 2, Slumberland, Pinocchio, Matilda the Musical. Which ones look good?