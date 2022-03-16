Watch Now: Pushed Out & Paralyzed in Freaky Horror Short 'Blink'

"You just gotta hang tight for me, okay, hun?" What would you do if you were paralyzed and couldn't move - but there was an evil entity haunting you and waiting to send you to your death? Sony's new label Scream Gems has debut their very first horror short film titled Blink, made by filmmaker Spenser Cohen. This one just premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival and it's now online to watch in full - the short only runs 7 minutes in total. After being violently pushed from a window, Mary (Sophie Thatcher) wakes up in the hospital mostly paralyzed. Trapped inside the prison of her own body, Mary's only way to communicate is by blinking her eyes. She tries to warn the nurse that a sinister, inhuman force is trying to kill her. Also starring Alicia Coppola & Scot Nery. "Scream Gems" is a new label developing genre proof-of-concept ideas with a goal of developing new, original content as features for Sony. So - does this short deserve to be a feature?

