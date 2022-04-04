Watch: Oscar Winner Troy Kotsur Reinterprets Iconic Movie Scenes

"You want answers?" "I want the truth!" Troy! Kotsur! I loveeee him. Perhaps my favorite Oscar winner from this year is Troy Kotsur, the Deaf actor from the wonderful (Best Picture winner) CODA. In addition to winning Best Supporting Actor at the 2022 Academy Awards, he also won a BAFTA Award & Screen Actors Guild Award this year for his role as the lovable scoundrel, fisherman father. As part of his promotional tour, Kotsur stopped by the Variety offices for an interview. While there they got him to record a fun video "re-interpreting" iconic movie scenes. He takes on Vito Corleone from The Godfather, Benjamin from The Graduate, Brody from Jaws (this is the best one), and Darth Vader from Star Wars. It's fun to watch, though seems a bit awkward because he's just thrown into these scenes and had no time to prepare. Variety also published a very short interview with Kotsur after his big win - both of these videos can be seen below.

Thanks to Variety for posting both of these. Original description: "Tory Kotsur interprets our favorite scenes from The Godfather, Star Wars, Jaws, The Graduate, and even has some advice for women in business." He's also profiled in a cover story for the industry magazine - read that here. He is the first Deaf actor to win any BAFTA Award, and first Deaf man and second Deaf performer overall to win an Academy Award (his CODA cast-mate Marlee Matlin was the first Deaf actress to win an Academy Award for Children of a Lesser God in 1986). Kotsur also directed the feature film No Ordinary Hero: The SuperDeafy Movie in 2013. He says that all of this attention has changed him. "Now, receiving these awards — it's saved my life, my career, my family. I’ve taken so many risks, and without these nominations and awards, I don't know what would have happened." The magic of movies! I'm so glad he won and I hope we get to see him in more films soon.