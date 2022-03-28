Watch: Oscars TV Spot for Pixar's 'Lightyear' Movie with Chris Evans

"Buzz!!" During the Oscars ceremony last night broadcast live on ABC, Disney debuted an extended TV spot for Pixar's Lightyear, this sort of prequel to the Toy Story movies, focusing entirely on Buzz Lightyear as a spin-off solo movie about the Space Ranger. Chris Evans is voicing the "real" Buzz Lightyear, the astronaut within the Toy Story universe who inspired the action figure. The plot involves Buzz being marooned in an alien planet and having to figure out a way to build a spaceship and get home. But that only seems like the beginning of this story! Along with Evans, the full voice cast includes Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, Taika Waititi, Peter Sohn as Buzz's robot companion, Sox the cat, plus Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. This is primarily just a recut version of the latest official trailer, with one or two shots added, but most of it we've already seen before. Still looks great.

Here's the Oscars TV spot for Pixar & Angus MacLane's Lightyear movie, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Pixar's Lightyear movie here, or the full-length trailer here.

To infinity and… The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans. Lightyear is directed by American animation filmmaker Angus MacLane, co-director on Finding Dory, and director of the shorts Toy Story of Terror and Burn-E, as well as work for years as an animator at the studio. The final screenplay credits have not been confirmed yet. Based on characters created by Pete Docter for the original Toy Story. Produced by Galyn Susman. Made by Pixar Animation Studios. Disney will debut Pixar's Lightyear in theaters nationwide (yay!) starting on June 17th, 2022 this summer. Ready to watch?