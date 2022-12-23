Take Just a Few Minutes to Watch - Our Favorite Shorts from 2022

Please watch more short films! FirstShowing has proudly supported and promoted short films for more than 10 years. We love shorts! Many of the very talented filmmakers working today got their start in Hollywood by launching with a short (e.g. Wes Ball with Ruin / Dan Trachtenberg with Portal: No Escape). As a year end recap looking back at 2022, I've listed 14 of my favorite short films below to give them some extra attention. Each one of these shots is embedded directly in the post via YouTube and they're worth a watch. All of them! Whichever one catches your eye, just click play and enjoy. Shorts are amazing because you can do anything - animation, sci-fi, musical, comedy, whatever comes to mind. From an awesome mashup like Uncharted vs Tomb Raider vs Indiana Jones to a lovely tribute with Volcano Pilot to an inspiring doc like Joe Buffalo to an amusing made-at-home sci-fi comedy like Black Hole. The creativity is off the charts! And they're a reminder a good story or a good idea can be impactful even within just a few minutes.

Here's our selection 14 favorite shorts that were posted throughout 2022 on FirstShowing - watch them all:

Are You Still There? - Directed by Rayka Zehtabchi & Sam A. Davis



Ties - Directed by Dina Velikovskaya



My Dinner with Werner - Directed by Maverick Moore



Uncharted vs Tomb Raider vs Indiana Jones - Directed by Devin Graham



Crush - Directed by MegaComputeur



Volcano Pilot - Directed by Mika Aberra



The Fellowship of The Ring Animated - Directed by Eddie Sharam



Wade - Directed by Ghost Animation



The Cloud Racer - Directed by Joe Sill



Joe Buffalo - Directed by Amar Chebib



The Tunnel - Directed by Arash Ashtiani



Cactus Boy - Directed by Chris Brake



Evenveil - Directed by Sam Balcomb



Black Hole - Directed by Jamie Parslow



All of these filmmakers will be thankful that you took the time to watch their short film. It means everything to them. As usual, we post new short films on FS every single week in the Short Film category - bookmark that page to watch for the latest. There are so many more films to discover beyond just these 14 favorites. These short filmmakers always put so much effort and passion into make shorts, telling stories, creating art, animating by hand, usually all in their own spare time, and we owe it to them to spend just a few minutes appreciating what they've made. I've noticed over the years that people seem to be watching fewer and fewer shorts, which makes me a bit sad, though I understand time is limited. Every single short film we posted on FS is hand selected – we watch all of them. Not everything makes the cut, of course, but the ones that do are the ones we think are worth watching because they're so good. We believe that it's important to continue to support & highlight short films from up-and-coming filmmakers, and will always space for them on the site.