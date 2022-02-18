Watch: Park Chan-wook's 'Life is But a Dream' Short Made for Apple

"A specific camera didn't come to mind when I wrote it." Another clever ad campaign from Apple that film geeks just can't resist. Acclaimed Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook made a vibrant new 20 minute short film for Apple called Life is But a Dream, shot entirely with the iPhone 13 Pro. This is not the first time a filmmaker has done this (see Damien Chazelle's The Stunt Double) but it's exciting to see someone like Park Chan-wook making a new short (his last feature was in 2016). "An undertaker who needs woods to build a coffin for the savior of his village digs up an abandoned grave. But while doing so, he accidentally awakens the ghost of an ancient swordsman. Now the ghost tries to take back his coffin." This film has some kick ass martial arts action in it, along with some gorgeous costumes and sets. The short features Yoo Hai-jin, Kim Ok-vin (who starred in Park's Thirst), and Park Jeong-min. With cinematography by Kim Woo-hyung (The Little Drummer Girl) and a score by Jang Young-gyu (Train to Busan, The Good the Bad the Weird). Even though it's a bit annoying this is one big advertisement, it's an entertaining short that's worth a watch.

Description from Apple: "An undertaker who needs woods to build a coffin for the savior of his village digs up an abandoned grave. But while doing so, he accidentally awakens the ghost of an ancient swordsman. Now the ghost tries to take back his coffin." They also add: "Commissioned by Apple. Life is But a Dream, a martial arts fantasy by internationally renowned film director Park Chan-wook (Oldboy, The Handmaiden, etc). Check out this dream-like Shot on iPhone 13 Pro film that is chock-full of Park's visual flair." You can also watch the behind-the-scenes video on YouTube here to learn more about how they made this and filmed it entirely with iPhones. Using cinematic mode on the iPhone 13 Pro specifically.