Watch: 'Pizza Monster' Comedy Short Film About Pizza & Heartbreak

What happens when heartbreak and pizza collide? If you let the loneliness grow too much, it will become a Pizza Monster! Hungry for nothing but tomatoes and cheese and tasty toppings. Pizza Monster is a dark comedy short film made by Dutch filmmaker Kurt Platvoet. It premiered back in 2018 at the Imagine Film Festival and Fantastic Fest, and is now available online to watch. From the tears of his failed relationship and a pile of pizza leftovers, a monster is born giving a once rejected man a new lease on life and a chance at love again. What will be the fate of this monster? The short film stars Benjamin Moen as Leon, and Sallie Harmsen as the Pizza Monster. This has some fun moments in it, but I wish there was more with the Pizza Monster before she begins to lose all of our delicious ingredients. She seems cool! And the poor guy never seems to have learned his lesson! He'll be haunted by various kinds of pizza monsters for the rest of his life.

Thanks to Short of the Week for finally premiering this film online. Full synopsis from YouTube: "Leon is abandoned by his girlfriend. Now he is alone, neglecting himself. He orders pizza but can't get it down his throat. One night, his tears and the mountain of uneaten pizza melt together, and a monster is the result. A female monster. Leon takes care of her, tries to explain the world to her, but the monster has a mind of its own." Pizza Monster is both written and directed by Dutch filmmaker Kurt Platvoet - director of a few other acclaimed short films including A Man Falls from the Sky (2017) previously. From an idea by Juliën Staartjes. It's produced by Julia Rombout. With cinematography by Floris Verweij, and music by Canshaker Pi. This initially premiered in 2018 in The Netherlands and played at a few film festivals including Fantastic Fest 2018. For more info on the project, visit July Film or SOTW. To discover more short films, click here.