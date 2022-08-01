Watch: Queer Comedy Short 'Second Team' Set on a TV Sitcom Set

"Could you just stand still and stop drifting?" Everyone knows that actors have entirely different lives when they're not on camera, but what if these lives collided? Second Team is a comedy short film by filmmaker Ria Pavia. After years of working on sets and spending plenty of time in the "video village", Pavia has made this short based on, most likely, a true story that no one will ever reveal. A scorned stand-in actor for a hit TV called "2 Millennial Girls" show distorts the script to publicly berate her co-star. The two women just had a break-up, and they decide to take it out on each other while at work. The short film stars Francia Raisa and Danielle Savre as the two stand-ins, with Gigi Zumbado and Greer Grammer as the "real" actors. This is a fun look at what it's like on set making a sitcom TV show like this, but hopefully no actual fights like this are happening because uh, that's not cool. After playing at festivals the short is now online to watch.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Brief intro from YouTube: "A scorned stand-in actor for a hit TV show distorts the script to publicly undress her costar." Second Team is a short film directed by acting coach / filmmaker Ria Pavia - see more of her work on her official site or follow her on IG @ria.pavia. The script is written by Anni Weisband. Produced by Julia Armine, Robert E. Arnold, Mayon Denton, Ria Pavia, and Anni Weisband. With cinematography by Robert E. Arnold. "Second Team was birthed after I logged thousands of hours in dozens of video villages over three decades," Pia says. "What's that like, I wondered, to be perfectly satisfied with where you're at in life? Even if, on paper, it may not seem impressive to some. What is it like to not need to be first, but to be at home with being second… team?" This initially premiered at festivals in 2020. For more info, visit the film's official site. To watch more shorts, click here. Thoughts?