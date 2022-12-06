Watch: Sensual Animated Short Film 'Tongue' Encourages Pleasure

The tongue is a very sensual part of the human body. It has many uses beyond allowing us to speak and create words & sounds. Tongue is a very sultry, sensual animated short film made by a filmmaker named Kaho Yoshida. She animated this and created this as a personal project, entirely on her own time. It's only 2 minutes long and goes hand-in-hand with the other pleasure short we posted recently - Klimax. The film is about Yoshida's personal experiences with men, about how sometimes she'd prefer to just steal their tongue, take it home, and use it for her own pleasure without having to hear them speak (or deal with them at all). Sounds quite nice, actually. Featuring the voice of Colin Chapin. The way she visualizes and animates this little climatic fairy tale is quite enticing, let's just say. It's a beautiful animated film that is an alluring watch.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this short. Synopsis from Vimeo: "Tired of being talked at by men, a woman takes a sensual trip with unusual friends." Tongue is an animated short written and directed by and animated by a Japanese filmmaker based in Vancouver, Canada named Kaho Yoshida - you can see more of her work on her Vimeo and visit her official site or follow her on IG @kahoanimation. It features sound design by Ana Roman. Tongue is an entirely self funded personal project - you can see more about the development and creation on her site. She even made tongues to stop-motion animate. The film premiered at various festivals throughout 2022, including at the Vancouver & Whistler Film Festivals, and the Reel Asian Film Festival.