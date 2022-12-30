Watch: Sleepy Skunk's 2022 Movie Trailer Mashup Recap of the Year

"Now… the nightmare begins." Let's take a look back! It's time for an emotional look back at all the movies from 20221. Our longtime friend the "Sleepy Skunk" has debuted his annual end-of-the-year recap video - the 2022 Movie Trailer Mashup - utilizing footage from every major movie trailer released throughout 2022 edited together to make you smile and get all mushy. Louis, who makes this mashup every year, puts a lot of time and effort into making sure this plays perfectly. I'm happy to see clips in this from Petite Maman, Turning Red, Marcel the Shell, Close, The Sea Beast, Belle, and Athena, among others. Though it has such a dark start this year! But it brightens up by the end. View below and enjoy this magnificent 2022 video recap.

This 2022 retrospective comes direct from SleepySkunk's YouTube page. For the full list of films (with time-stamps) featured in the video mashup, head right to this Tumblr page. As usual with these year-end video retrospectives, there's probably a few scenes you might not recognize or some you do and want to rewatch, which is why these are so much fun to examine closely every time. For previous SleepySkunk retrospectives, watch more here: 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, and 2012. A solid year of cinema, the post-pandemic return of moviegoing. My recommendations: Devotion, Nope, Violent Night, The Menu, She Said, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Good Night Oppy, Moonage Daydream. What are your favorites?