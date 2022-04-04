Watch: SNL's Rap Music Video About Watching 'Short-Ass Movies'

"I always keep it at 100, keep that running time under 100." Does anyone even like long movies anymore?! Saturday Night Live decided to make fun of the "why are so many movies so long these days?" complaints and turn it into a rap music video. This originally aired during the SNL show on April 2nd, 2022 following the Oscars the weekend before. The song features Pete Davidson rapping about how long movies are and how he prefers "short-ass movies" and only short-ass movies. Anything under 100 minutes, but nothing over 2 hours. He's also joined by rappers Gunna and Chris Redd, plus Simon Rex (from Red Rocket) as "Dirt Nasty". I love the snide remark about how Davidson's own movie The King of Staten Island is 2 hours, 16 minutes long (Apatow infamously makes comedies that are at least 2 hours or more). Fire this up below.

Everyone hates long movies! Right?! Short movies only! Amadeus - no thanks. LOTR? Zzzzz. The Godfather - way too long. Spartacus? No way. Spike Lee's Malcolm X - wake me u Let's stick to 90 minutes or less. Or maybe a few 100 or 110 minute movies. Why make anything longer than that? Ha ha. Saturday Night Live's official description for this "Short-Ass Movies" video: "A group of men (Gunna, Simon Rex, Pete Davidson, Chris Redd) perform a rap about watching short movies." This is funny, but not that sharp of a criticism of long movies, it really isn't legitimate criticism. Long movies are totally fine (see: Titanic, Avatar, Avengers, LOTR). Just an amusing SNL sketch and that's it. My favorite part of this video is the way they Photoshop the movie listing with Gunna as the main actor. Nice work, SNL graphics team. Your favorite 3 hour movie?