Watch: Star Wars Series 'Andor' Gets a Fan-Made 1975 TV Opener

"He is a new kind of hero for a new age. His name is Andor." This is where that ol' phrase "a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away" makes sense - a long time ago in 1975, a Star Wars series aired on television. Ha ha. A YouTube channel created this glorious fan-made TV intro for the Andor series replicating the 70s TV intro style. It's kind of amazing! Set five years before the events of Rogue One, the series follows rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion. It's showrun and created by writer Tony Gilroy. Diego Luna returns as Andor, with a cast featuring Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, as well as Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma; plus Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera. "It's 1975. A New Hope won't be released for another two years, and George Lucas is mostly known as the American Graffiti guy. You just finished watching the latest episode of Barney Miller." "And now, we bring you tonight's TV movie premiere. Get ready to travel to a far away galaxy that existed a long, long time ago. It's the science fiction spectacular…ANDOR. Every Thursday night, only on ABC." Ha.

Thanks to our friends at GeekTyrant for the tip on this video - made by the YouTube channel "Auralnauts".

The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero. Andor is a Star Wars series with eps directed by Ben Caron & Susanna White & Toby Haynes. The series is created by Tony Gilroy (writer of The Devil's Advocate, Armageddon, Bait, Proof of Life, The Bourne Series, Michael Clayton, Duplicity, State of Play, The Great Wall, Rogue One, Beirut), who is also a writer and executive producer. It's also executive produced by Diego Luna and Sanne Wohlenberg. Produced by Kate Hazell, Kathleen Kennedy, David Meanti, Stephen Schiff. Disney already premiered the Andor series streaming on Disney+ starting September 21st, 2022. Have you watched the series? What did you think?