Watch: Stop-Motion Short 'Fulfilament' Following 'Light Bulb' Ideas

It's time for something light and charming. Fulfilament is a fun stop-motion animated short film made by a South Wales-based filmmaker named Rhiannon Evans. This originally premiered years ago and played at festivals in 2016, but we're only catching up with it now thanks to our friends at Short of the Week. "Ever wondered where those light bulb moments come from? A lightning bolt from a brainstorm cloud creates a little, lost thought who just wants to find a place to belong but instead discovers what it takes to become a great idea." This is such a cute little short with unique visuals. It's kind of like Pixar's Inside Out, a strange journey through the inner workings of your brain, only if everything was made from light bulbs and metallic materials. Every good idea needs to find the right place in mind to thrive! Enjoy this animated short below.

Brief description from YouTube: "A stop motion animation about what it takes for an idle thought to turn into a brilliant idea." Fulfilament is a stop-motion animated short film made by Welsh animation filmmaker Rhiannon Evans - you can see more of her work on her official website or her Vimeo page, or follow her on IG @nonnysense or on Twitter @Re_Anon. Produced by Alexandra Breede. The screenplay is written by Rhiannon Evans & Joe Murtagh. Featuring cinematography by David Pimm & Iona Firouzabadi; and editing by Samantha Rhodes; and music composed by Filip Sijanec. This originally premiered in 2015, and won multiple awards at various festivals throughout 2016.