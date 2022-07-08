Watch: Strange Animated Short Film 'Catisfaction' with a Giant Cat

Maybe it's just a story about a man and a cat. Maybe it's something more than that? Maybe cats can change the world? Maybe not. Catisfaction is a very strange, amusing animated short film now available to watch online thanks to Short of the Week. It's created by a Portuguese animator named André Almeida, inspired by his family's cat named "Simba". It's hard to describe this, better to just watch. But here's how Almeida introduces this: "Catisfaction is a story about a man and a cat. No sorry… A man, a cat and a dream. Wait… probably a man, a cat, a dream and a vespa! It's about relationships and how they can shape our life forever. But it's also about a weird character and his cat who claims his way to the eternity." That probably won't help clarify or explain anything, but it's a fun intro anyway. This all seems so weird until it comes together at the very end with the final shot, then it all makes sense. Though I still don't know why the cat is so huge?

Thanks to Short of the Week for featuring this one. Brief description from YouTube: "This is a story about relationships and how they can shape our life forever… It's also about a weird character and his cat who claims his way to the eternity. Maybe it's just a story about a man and a cat. But a good one." Catisfaction is directed by Portuguese animation filmmaker André de Almeida - he is a self-taught 3D animator based in Lisbon. You can follow him on IG @andre__bonito or see more of his work on his Vimeo. He explains: "As I started to understand the great feedback on my work and getting tired to work in projects that didn't reflect my vision and what I considered my art, I dedicated myself to work on the projects that would represent better my identity as an artist." Good to see him making unique work like this. Featuring music composed by Gonçalo Abrantes.