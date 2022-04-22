Watch: Studiocanal's Video Essay on 'The Art of Visual Storytelling'

"Films don't need to have grandiose visual production to have pertinent and strong imagery." While film is a visual medium, there's more to cinema than just pointing a camera at actors. Here's another excellent video essay to enjoy - brought to us by UK-based distributor Studiocanal. The Art of Visual Storytelling is a video essay created by "The Cinema Cartography", a collective creating videos about film and exploring various themes (we also posted their The Greatest Films You Don't Know a few months ago). This one looks at how films use visual storytelling and the different kinds of visual techniques that filmmakers are fond of utilizing. They discuss classics like Guillermo del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth, Akira Kurosawa's Ran, David Lynch's The Elephant Man, Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now, plus Michael Powell's films and Jean Cocteau's films. As always, this just make me want to watch more films - especially all of these classics.

Original description from YouTube: "Cinema simply put is the Art of Audio-visual Storytelling; the art of telling stories and expressing ideas through the interplay of sound, performance, cinematography, art direction, and editing. With a strong sense of visual narrative, master filmmakers elevate Cinema to the heights of its artistic possibilities. Discover the power of visual storytelling from a range of Studiocanal classics in this brand new video essay by The Cinema Cartography." This video essay was commissioned by Studiocanal and edited by The Cinema Cartography - follow them on YouTube for more videos or visit their Patreon page for news. "Created by Lewis Michael Bond and Luiza Liz Bond, The Cinema Cartography inspires new ways of experiencing Art. We do this because we believe that Art changes the world by empowering people with new perspectives." To discover more video essays, click here. What did you think?