Watch: 'Stuffed' - A Horror Musical Short Film About a Taxidermist

"No one survives decay… Everyone cracks and fades…" A horror comedy musical about a taxidermist?! Yes that exists! Stuffed is a BAFTA-nominated short musical, made by Theo Rhys with music by Joss Holden-Rea. Yep, it's even nominated for Best British Short at the BAFTAs, in addition to other awards it has won. And it's online to watch now (check out the vintage website, too). Stuffed premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival won the Audience Award there, before stopping by other film festivals throughout last year. It's a 20-minute musical about a taxidermist who dreams of stuffing a human, and the man she meets online so afraid of ageing he volunteers to be her specimen. An unexpected romantic spark complicates their plans. If you think "how can they turn this into a musical?" oh just wait and see! This stars Alison Fitzjohn and Anthony Young. It's outstanding, I can't even explain. Get ready for your mind to be blown. Then stuffed.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Brief description via YouTube: "A musical film about a taxidermist who dreams of stuffing a human and a man she meets online so afraid of ageing he volunteers to be her specimen. An unexpected romantic spark between them complicates their plans." Stuffed is directed by London-based filmmaker Theo Rhys - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or follow him on Twitter @thideodrome and follow him on IG @theo_rhys. The screenplay is written by Joss Holden-Rea and Theo Rhys. With music & lyrics from Joss Holden-Rea. Produced by Freddie Barrass and Theo Rhys. Featuring cinematography by Piers McGrail. This one originally premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival last year, winning the Audience Award and Special Jury Recognition, and it is currently in development to become a feature. For more info, visit SOTW or Theo's website. To watch more short films, click here. Your thoughts?