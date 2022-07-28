Watch: Stunning Animation in Music Video for Odesza's 'Light Of Day'

This stunning animated music video is absolutely worth a watch - we're featuring it as a short film this week. The electronica duo Odesza has debuted a new album called "The Last Goodbye," and along with it they've launched this music video for the track "Light Of Day." The animation tells the story of a frail old man who notices a golden glow on a mountain in the distance. "I was fascinated by the idea of this very old character who gets rejuvenated in a sense during his struggle to experience something magical," says director Balazs Simon. It's animated to look like a painting, similar to the feature films Loving Vincent and Charlotte. The resulting film is a mix of "hand-painted backgrounds, in-camera effects, motion capture" and it's absolutely beautiful. Great work from the entire team on this one. We've featured plenty of spectacular animated music videos as short films before, including Yu Su's "Melaleuca" or L'Impératrice's "Hématome" recently. Enjoy.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this debuting online. Introduction from the director: "This film is about focussing on the values of life, and not giving in to the pressures we face each day. I wanted to harness the immersive qualities of 3D animation, but also make it more painterly than usual. The result is a mixture of hand-painted backgrounds, in-camera effects, motion capture – and tens of thousands of algorithmic brush strokes in each frame!" Odesza's "Light of Day" video is directed by the animation filmmaker Balázs Simon - a Hungarian director based in London. You can see more of his work on his Vimeo or follow him on IG @notbalasz. This animated video is produced by Máté Barbalics, and it's executive produced by Josef Byrne. Made by agency Blinkink. Animated by Sunnyside Animation; footage shot by DP Max Halstead. For more info on the film and full credits, head to Vimeo or Stash. To watch more shorts, click here. Thoughts?