Watch: Terrific Short Doc 'Somebody's Hero' About a Hero in Maine

"If everyone was satisfied with himself, there would be no heroes." This is the story of an unlikely hero, someone that saved another person's life, and how rare and unlikely that actually is. Somebody's Hero is a short documentary film made by a creative agency in Maine called P3. It uses archival footage, interviews, and animation recreations to retell the story of how a lonely man from a small town helped save the lives of people in a trailer fire. "A struggling loner from Otis, Maine must contend with his inner demons to make a life and death decision. This is a study of heroism at its most elemental; how and why are some people, against all odds, able to confront the ultimate fear and put their lives at risk for a complete stranger?" A very good question. There's also some commentary in this about heroism, and how it's actually not as common as we think. An inspirational true story told with great care in this terrific short doc from Maine. Watch below.

Somebody's Hero is directed and edited by Morgan Myer - partner at a media agency based in Portland, Maine called P3. Visit their official website to see more of their work, or follow them on IG @p3maine. Produced by Lindsay Mann and Sven Fahlgren. Featuring animation by Nathan Gilliss. This short is also playing at the Camden Film Festival this month located in Maine. P3 says the film "is the culmination of so many people's hard work and support over the last four years. Thank you all for helping us tell this incredible story."