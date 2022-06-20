Watch: 'The Fourfold' Animated Short Explores Mongolian Animism

"Nature is the homeland of human begins. Tengri is the deity and the father sky. Earth is mother with rivers nourishing all beings." This mesmerizing animated short film is titled The Fourfold, and it's made by a filmmaker with a connection to Magnolia. Based on the ancient animistic beliefs and shamanic rituals in Mongolia and Siberia, The Fourfold made by Alisi Telengut provides an exploration of the indigenous worldview and wisdom. It explores our connection with nature, with this planet we all live on, and how we need to take better care of it by respecting it. I think this spiritual connection is something that is becoming increasingly important as humans destroy the environment; we need to reconnect & learn from this ancient indigenous wisdom. See a real photo of an ovoo from Mangolia right here. Enjoy this 7 minute short below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for featuring this. Intro via YouTube: "Based on the ancient Animistic beliefs and shamanic rituals in Mongolia and Siberia, an exploration of the indigenous worldview and wisdom. Against the backdrop of the modern existential crisis and the human-induced rapid environmental change, there is a necessity to reclaim the ideas of animism for planetary health and non-human materialities." The Fourfold is made by Mongolian-Canadian filmmaker Alisi Telengut - you can see more of her work on her Vimeo or visit her official website or follow her on IG @alisitelengut. This originally premiered in 2020 at various film festivals. Winner of the Best Animated Film Award at the Brussels Independent Film Festival in 2022. For more info on the film, visit SOTW or Alisi's website. To watch more shorts, click here. Thoughts?