Watch: These Adorable 'Magical Cat' Animated Vignettes Are Delightful

"There he is, a magical cat. Everybody loves him, he's a magical cat!!" Have you met the Magical Cat? Isn't he just the best!! The two animators who run a small studio called Threadwood have been creating these fun "Magical Cat" videos over the last few years and posting them online for everyone to enjoy. The first one debuted in April 2020, likely made out of pandemic lockdown boredom. But they've continued on for two years and they're getting even better. Now they make them between bigger projects "to loosen up and enjoy animation" again. Magical Cat is a claymation series of cat vignettes made by animators Scott DaRos and Alexis Deprey. Sadly their kitty passed away last year. In Episode 8 they write: "Magical Cat is based on our cat who passed recently. Those are his coos and purrs in the audio." Aww. He will live on through these adorable videos! I just love them, I can't help it. The claymation cat is just so perfect and cute. Watch below.

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on these. Brief description from the Threadwood site: "The many adventures of a typical, non-magical cat! Inspired by our actual cat and the song that we sang to him when we came home from work." Magical Cat is a fun, cute claymation animated series created by filmmaker Scott DaRos and his wife, Alexis Deprey. He explains on his Twitter: "Magical Cat is a project we do between jobs to loosen up and enjoy animation." DaRos is one of the co-founders of the animation studio Threadwood based in Burbank, CA - you can see more of their work on their official website or follow them on IG @_threadwood or find more of their latest updates here. They've won various awards including animation Emmys. You can also follow DaRos on Twitter @scottdaros. For more info and behind-the-scenes on Magical Cat, visit the Threadwood website. To discover even more wonderful shorts, click here. Who else loves the Magical Cat?