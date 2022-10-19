Watch This: Behind-the-Scenes of Tim Burton's 'Wednesday' Series

"The Addams Family is very symbolic of how I feel about families… I think all families are strange." Ha! Netflix has revealed a behind-the-scenes featurette for Wednesday, their live-action spin-off directed by the one-and-only Tim Burton. This video focuses entirely on Burton and his imaginative, macabre mind, specifically his vision for this series and his connection to the Addams Family. The latest trailer dropped a few weeks ago. Nice to hear from so many people in this, with extra footage, better than the average making of featurette. Wednesday is a coming-of-age supernatural mystery comedy series focusing on Wednesday and her first years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her psychic powers, stop a killing spree, and solve the supernatural mystery regarding her own family — all while navigating her new life. Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams, with a cast featuring Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Fred Armisen, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Gwendoline Christie, and Christina Ricci. I want to see more of Burton's drawings! Show them! Check this out below.

A sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' time as a student at Nevermore Academy. Following Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships. Wednesday is series directed by acclaimed genre filmmaker Tim Burton, director of many films including Beetlejuice, Batman, Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, Mars Attacks, Sleepy Hollow, Big Fish, Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd, Alice in Wonderland, Dark Shadows, Frankenweenie, Big Eyes, and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children previously. The series is created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar; with writing by Kayla Alpert, April Blair, Matt Lambert, Alfred Gough, Miles Millar. Executive produced by Gough, Millar, Burton, Gail Berman, Kayla Alpert, Steve Stark, Jonathan Glickman, and Andrew Mittman. Netflix will release Burton's Wednesday series streaming on Netflix starting on November 23rd, 2022 this fall. Who wants to watch?