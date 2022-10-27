Watch This: Composer Bear McCreary Featurette for 'Rings of Power'

"We recorded The Rings of Power around the world - orchestra in London, choirs in Vienna, and various studios all around Los Angeles." Even though the first season has already ended, we're all still buzzing from how good The Rings of Power series is so far. To celebrate this first season, a new featurette has debuted focusing on composer Bear McCreary, who created the epic, emotional music for the Prime Video series following in the footsteps of the legendary Howard Shore (who made all the LOTR/Hobbit scores before this). McCreary doesn't have any Academy Award nominations yet, but you'll know his work as a composer for Europa Report, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Happy Death Day 1 & 2, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Freaky, and many other films / shows / games previously. This video comes from io9, and shows McCreary talking about his process, and how he started with a piano and then came up with new sounds to use in the score. There is also an extensive interview on Vulture with him. As a huge fan of the Howard Shore scores, I was nervous about what he would come up with but relieved that it feels part of the same world. Listen in below.

Here's the featurette about composer Bear McCreary for LOTR: The Rings of Power, on YouTube:

Watch the first teaser for LOTR: The Rings of Power series here, or the second / third / final epic trailer.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a new series developed by Amazon Studios, in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema. J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay are showrunners and developed the streaming series adaptation, set in the Second Age of Middle-earth before the events of the Lord of the Rings novel and the previus films. J.A. Bayona directed the first two episodes of the first season, Wayne Che Yip directed four episodes, and Charlotte Brändström directed two. Amazon already debuted The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power streaming as of September 2nd, 2022. If you haven't seen it yet, I highly recommend watching the series.