Watch This: Horror Sensation 'Terrifier 2' Oscar Submission Trailer

Have you heard about this one?! Maybe you've seen it already?! This crazy, grotesque, indie horror film is a huge hit in theaters this fall. Terrifier 2 is a surprise sequel to the cult hit Terrifier from 2016 and it first opened in theaters back in October. After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween. Starring David Howard Thornton returning as the demonic clown killer, as well as Lauren LaVera, Griffin Santopietro, plus Samantha Scaffidi reprising her role as Victoria Heyes. The film was made & released by the horror site Bloody Disgusting, and they've made a funny "Oscar submission" trailer to enjoy. It's all a joke! Calm down, everyone. "No, it will never actually happen. Yes, it’s a total goof. But you know what? The thought of having members of the Academy endure an extreme unrated horror movie that they would otherwise consider beneath them? That’s just too hilarious of an opportunity to pass up." Agreed! Slash on.

Here's the fun "Official Oscar Submission Trailer" for Damien Leone's Terrifier 2, direct from YouTube:

"In all seriousness, it’s absolutely insane that this ultra-slasher is actually playing in theaters across the country. The film managed to escape into theaters across the country completely uncut and gory as can be. We broke all the rules and fans rewarded us with tremendous support that shook the system to its core. And we’ve got the vomit stories to prove it. Meant to play in only a handful of theaters over the course of a single weekend, Terrifier 2 is now expanding to 1,500 theaters going into Halloween weekend – the widest release for unrated horror… ever?! "Terrifier 2 is about as anti-Hollywood as you can get and yet, it’s hanging with the big boys. To date, the gruesome unrated slasher sequel has sliced into more than $5.5 million in theaters, and not a penny of that could've been made without YOU, the fans of extreme horror who believed in Art the Clown's epic return as much as we did when we first laid eyes on this beast."

You can rewatch the main official trailer for Damien Leone's Terrifier 2 right here for even more footage.

Terrifier 2 has Art the Clown up to his old tricks once again. Following his gruesome demise in the first film, a sinister presence has brought Art back to life to rein terror on the residents of Miles County. On Halloween night, he returns to the unassuming town and sets his sights on fresh prey: a teenage girl and her little brother Terrifier 2 is both written and directed by indie genre filmmaker Damien Leone, a special effects makeup artist + director of the horror films All Hallows' Eve, Frankenstein vs. the Mummy, and Terrifier previously. It's produced by Steven Della Salla, Phil Falcone, Jason Leavy, and Michael Leavy. This first premiered at FrightFest 2022 in the UK, and it also played at Fantastic Fest. Bloody Disgusting already debuted Terrifier 2 in theaters on October 6th, 2022 this fall. For info visit the film's official site.