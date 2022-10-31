Watch This: Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' Music Video for 'Wakanda Forever'

"Burning in a hopeless dream, hold me when you go to sleep." With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opening soon in theaters soon, there's a new credits song that is launching with it. Rihanna wrote a new track called "Lift Me Up" just for the Marvel sequel, which is paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and also continuing the Black Panther / T'Challa storyline following so many other events. Her new music video for the track has been released online to watch. It's directed by cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who also was the DP on Mainstream and shot Wakanda Forever with director Ryan Coogler. It's edited by Andrew Hegele, and produced by Whitney Jackson. I think most critics are expecting this track to end up with a Best Song Oscar nomination next year, but only time will tell. "It was an honor to get to work with Rihanna on this project and extend the emotion in our film’s visuals, with her captivating performance, beauty, and strength," director Durald Arkapaw stated. We're not usually into music videos that much, but this one is made for the movie's release and even features footage from Wakanda Forever spliced in. Enjoy.

To stream or download the song, go here. Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11th soon.

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje, fight to protect their nation of Wakanda from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is once again directed by talented American filmmaker Ryan Coogler, director of the films Fruitvale Station, Creed, and the first Black Panther movie, as well as a producer on Judas and the Black Messiah. The screenplay is written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole. Based on the characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Disney will release Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters starting November 11th, 2022. Planning to watch?