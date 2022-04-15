Watch This Short: 'The Nipple Whisperer' Comes Out of Retirement

"David sent me… I'm the guy." He was gone for good, his magical powers hidden away, but now… he's back again! Meet The Nipple Whisperer in this fantastic new short film made by Belgian filmmaker Jan van Dyck. This played at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival and is now online to watch in full. Don't read anymore - just fire this up below and enjoy. Maurice Sanders has a gift. He's a nipple whisperer. Once he was known as 'Magic Sandy'. But that was years ago, before Doris, a famous model and Sander's muse, fell ill. Now, after more than a decade, Doris wants to meet Maurice again. Denis Lavant stars as Maurice, along with Wim Willaert and Elke Shari Van Den Broeck as Angela. There's also an appearance by Wendy Dresner, who is not an actor. She is an ambassador for Cancer Research UK and is vital to the film. "Despite her lack of previous screen time, Dresner's presence on screen is so captivating." A one-of-a-kind short - that's for sure.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Brief description via YouTube: "An elliptical story told like a fairy tale in which a retired nipple whisperer, is coaxed out of retirement at the request of his former muse." The Nipple Whisperer is both written and directed by Belgium-based filmmaker Jan van Dyck - you can find more of his work via his Linktr.ee or follow him on IG @toniokroger.janvd. It's produced by Ben Vandendaele, and executive produced by Antonino Lombardo, through Brekke Films and Prime Time. Featuring cinematography by Fiona Braillon, and music by Juul Verschraegen. This initially premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival. After the fest premiere, "the filmmakers, along with Dresner, aim to develop online strategies to make the film a useful asset in a campaign for breast cancer awareness." For more info on the film, visit SOTW or Radiator Sales' website. To discover even more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?