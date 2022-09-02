Watch This: 'Star Wars' Mashed Up with Shots in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

"Trust your instincts! Don't think, just do." Kosinski's long-awaited, highly anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick is THE hit of the year, still playing in theaters and loved by almost everyone that has seen it. But everyone that has seen it has also probably recognized the similarities between the third act bombing run in Maverick and the original 1977 Star Wars movie Death Star trench run. It's almost an exact copy, though I'm sure Kosinski would say it's an homage, a tribute, to one of the greatest fighter jet movies of all time - Star Wars: A New Hope. (Who else loves X-Wings?!) One of the Star Wars YouTube channels made this comparison video playing multiple scenes back-to-back to show how similar they are. And yeah, it's super obvious that Top Gun is lifting from Star Wars, but you know, that's okay with me. I love all these movies.

Thank you to Twitter for the tip on this. Intro from YouTube: "Top Gun: Maverick is awesome. But there's something familiar about it…" This "Top Gun: Maverick Being Star Wars for Three Minutes Straight" video was made and published by the Star Wars Explained YouTube channel. No editor or producer is listed for this video. Star Wars Explained is YT channel posting "daily videos about the Star Wars universe covering the movies, shows, video games, books, comics, & more." Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, originally opened in theaters in May of 2022. Star Wars: A New Hope, directed by George Lucas, originally opened in theaters May of 1977, exactly 45 years ago. Both movies are must-watch-on-big-screen cinematic experiences, and if you have a chance to see them back-to-back - take it. Which of these two do you prefer?