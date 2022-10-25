Watch This: Vintage 80s Teaser Trailer for 'Firefox' Rescanned in 4K

Time for a blast from the past!! A brand new 4K rescan of the 35mm print for a teaser trailer from the 1980s has been uploaded to YT. The trailer is for a 1982 action techno-thriller called Firefox, produced, directed by and starring Clint Eastwood. The plot involves Eastwood being sent into the Soviet Union to steal a prototype fighter jet called "Firefox" that is so advanced it can't be detected on radar. It's set in Russia, but Cold War considerations made them use Vienna and other locations in Austria to double for many of the Eurasian story locations. This trailer is scanned by a cinephile named Denis-Carl Robidoux, from Montreal, who we featured once before earlier this year. He has been finding all these old 35mm and 16mm film reels and scanning them and putting them on YouTube - which is awesome because some of these trailers have been lost in time. It's only 30 secs but is more than enough. I really enjoy these old school teasers that didn't need footage to get you. I love the trippy 2001-esque visuals in this one, they'll definitely get your attention.

Here's the vintage 80s teaser trailer scanned in 4K - for Clint Eastwood's Firefox, found on YouTube:

The Soviets have developed a revolutionary new jet fighter, called the "Firefox". Naturally, the British are worried that the jet will be used as a first-strike weapon, as rumors say that the jet is undetectable on radar. So they send ex-Vietnam War pilot Mitchell Gant (Clint Eastwood) on a covert mission into the Soviet Union to steal the Firefox prototype. Firefox is directed by beloved American actor / filmmaker Clint Eastwood, directing his 8th feature film at the time it was made - just after Bronco Billy (1980) and just before Honkytonk Man (1982) and Sudden Impact (1983). The screenplay is written by Alex Lasker & Wendell Wellman, based on the novel from Craig Thomas. It's also produced by Clint Eastwood. Executive produced by Fritz Manes. The film originally opened in theaters in the summer of 1982 - earning a total of around $46M at the box office on a budget of ~$21M. It's available to watch now. Any big fans of this one?