Watch: Trippy Animated Music Video for 'I Gotta Cry' by Klaus Layer

Some of the most original and wild and totally crazy animation being made these days happens to be created for music videos. The latest must watch music video is this one for the song "I Gotta Cry" by Rick Flair & Klaus Layer. The animation in here is created by an Italian animator named Francesca Colombara, who is known for her incredibly funky, weird, trippy designs and super weird characters float and flying all over the screen. This one is definitely that kind of psychedelic journey vibe, an ideal fit for this retro dance track. If you dig her style, check out more of her work or hire her to make some animation for your project. There's no specific explanation or story behind what's happening in this video, but it involves a lot of mushrooms and strange characters interacting. Just turn down the lights, take a big puff, turn up the volume, and enjoy.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this. There's no official synopsis or intro available. It's a music video for the song "I Gotta Cry" by Rick Flair, produced by Klaus Layer. The video is directed by the Italian animation filmmaker / creator Francesca Colombara based in Italy - you can view more of her work on her Vimeo page or follow her on IG @francesca_colombara or visit her official website. A comment on the video asks her where she comes up with all of her characters: "For the characters, I usually think about the weirdest things and then I bring them to life." Sounds about right! She has tons of other fun designs in her portfolio, too. Animated by Francesca Colombara and Matteo Dang - together they run CIANG Studio based in Italy. For more info on the music video, visit Vimeo or CIANG's site. To discover more shorts, click here.