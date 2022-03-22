Watch: Uber Trippy, Mind-Melting Animated Short 'Eating in The Dark'

"Having this would make you fully independent." I love stumbling across incredible animated shorts and this is another one that will melt your mind. In a good way… if that's possible. Eating in The Dark is an experimental animated short made by a Finnish animation filmmaker named Inari Sirola. The film follows a woman named Siro on her "quest for self discovery" as she's tormented by a yellow demon reminding her about all her mistakes. She wanted to make a film about identity. "I realised how fragile a person's identity can be and how easily we can get lost. Personally, when I'm feeling vulnerable, other people’s opinions and comments weigh more than they should." Featuring the voices of Inari Sirola, Susie Scott, and Ruanth Chrisley Thyssen. There is some clever storytelling in here in addition to all the mesmerizing animation.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this film. Brief description via YouTube: "Through snakey dildos, setting boundaries and a journey through a mind bending forest we follow Siro's quest for self discovery." Eating in the Dark is directed by Finnish animation filmmaker Inari Sirola now based in London - you can see more of her work on her official website or follow her on IG @inarisiro for more. With sound design by Ruanth Chrisley Thyssen, and music by Benjamin Price / Mellow Blush. She originally developed this while studying in Kyoto through a program at RCA. "Being somewhere where you'd always hoped to be yet completely alone, with nothing to remind you of who you are was shockingly difficult and eye-opening." For more info on this film, head to YouTube or SOTW. To discover even more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?