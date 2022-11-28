Watch: Vibrant, Trippy Animated Short Film 'Klimax' About Pleasure

Time for a kinky, sensual journey into the world of female pleasure. Klimax is an animated short film made by an Austrian animation filmmaker named Bea Höller. After playing at numerous festivals this year it's finally available to watch online and it's just stunning. "An invitation to all women to find their own way to pleasure and a plea against sexual violence." Klimax explores the topic of female masturbation in order to redefine the already negatively connoted image of the female sex and thus strives to create new aesthetic associations of femininity. Klimax is meant to show how unique and beautiful every woman's body is. It's a very alluring 3 minute short that follows this naked plastic Barbie on a journey into the realm of pleasure and sensuality reaching a climax at the end, a reminder that we should all (both men and women) embrace female pleasure more. This pair perfectly playing with this year's excellent Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this short. Synopsis from Vimeo: "Our main protagonist, Barbie, undergoes a process of transformation. Like Alice in Wonderland, she is immersed in a magical world, a place of allure and delight. It is a fantastic place that leads her to change little by little to free herself from her stiffness and oppression. Klimax is meant to show how unique and beautiful every woman's body is." Klimax is both written and directed by Austrian animation filmmaker Bea Höller now based in Hamburg, Germany - you can see more of her work on her Vimeo page or visit her official website or follow her on IG @bea_hoeller. Produced by Jiayan Chen. Featuring music by Alexander Wolf David and Chiara Strickland. The film originally premiered at the 2022 Annecy Film Festival earlier this year, and played at many other festivals. For more info visit Bea's site or IG or Vimeo. To discover more short films, click here. Thoughts?