Watch: 'Volcano Pilot' Short Doc Pays Tribute to a Celebrated Pilot

"I think every pilot needs a purpose." This is a truly special, exceptionally lovely In Memoriam video for a beloved, celebrated pilot named Haraldur Unason Diego. He tragically passed away in an airplane crash in Iceland in February while on one of his regular sightseeing flights on the island. His cinematographer friend Mika Aberra has created Volcano Pilot - a stunning short video tribute to Haraldur, who was highly regarded as one of the best pilots on Iceland. He had a passion for flying and showing people the beauty of aviation, and he was the president of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Iceland division. His plane unexpectedly crashed in a lake in February - he is remembered so lovingly in this film. There isn't a single word of this I didn't enjoy listening to, I think it's deeply inspiring and passionate. This is something special.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip. Short description from Vimeo: "In memory of Haraldur Unason Diego, 1972-2022. Thank you for everything you were and everything you stood for. You will always be remembered brother." Volcano Pilot is a short film tribute created by the Swedish cinematographer Mika Aberra, posted on his Vimeo. For more of his work visit his official site or follow him on IG @mikaaberra or check him out on ArtOfficial Agency. It's produced by Corona Studios. One of my favorites: "Flying over Iceland moves people in different ways. Every flight has its own character, the weather, the light, variations in the landscape - you will always find something new… Seeing how this movies people that I fly with makes me never want to take it for granted." For more info, head to his site. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?