Wil Daniels Stars in Odd Dark Comedy 'Suicide for Beginners' Trailer

"Do you even understand what's happening right now?" Vertical Ent. has revealed an official trailer for an indie comedy titled Suicide for Beginners, marking the feature directorial debut of Craig Thieman. This is arriving on VOD to watch this May. Here's a pitch: "Writing the perfect suicide note isn't easy. Murdering a garage full of people is also pretty hard. But getting your victims to like you while you kill them, that's the really tricky part." Here's what it's actually about: "Insecure and unhinged, Garrett is dead set on murdering the unrequited love of his life, Mia. When he comes face to face with his victim, his awkward incompetence takes over and things quickly spiral out of control as he finds himself on a deranged path to becoming a serial killer." The film stars Wil Daniels, Sara Tomko, Nate Panning, Julia Lehman, Simon Crist, Christian Rozakis, plus Corey Feldman and Sid Haig. This film looks extra kooky and rather weird.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Craig Thieman's Suicide for Beginners, direct from YouTube:

Insecure and unhinged, Garrett is dead set on murdering the unrequited love of his life, Mia. When he comes face to face with his victim, his awkward incompetence takes over and things quickly spiral out of control as he finds himself on a deranged path to becoming a serial killer. Suicide for Beginners is directed by cinematographer / filmmaker Craig Thieman, making his feature directorial debut after working in TV ("Park Acrobats") and directing a few short films previously, as well as work as a cinematographer on many projects. The screenplay is written by Ethan Hunter and Craig Thieman. Vertical Entertainment will debut Thieman's Suicide for Beginners in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 6th, 2022. Who's curious?