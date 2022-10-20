Will These Friendships Survive in Horror 'The Friendship Game' Trailer

"If your friendships don't survive the game, neither do you." RLJE Films has revealed an official trailer for The Friendship Game, a horror thriller from Canadian filmmaker Scooter Corkle. A group of teenagers in a small town discover a strange metal object that tests the resilience of their friendship. When one of the best friends goes missing after playing the game, our characters are forced to look inward, mostly through the eyes of our lead character Zooza as she wrestles with her fear of abandonment and resentment of her absent father. She must confront the monster within or no one will survive the game. Sounds freaky! This stars Peyton List, Brendan Meyer, Kelcey Mawema, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, and Dylan Schombing. I dig the cool Hellraiser-esque game object in this, but the rest of it looks like a super obvious and campy story about growing up and friends and trauma. Can't really tell if this will be any good. What do you think?

Here's the first official trailer for Scooter Corkle's The Friendship Game, direct from YouTube:

The Friendship Game horror-thriller film follows a group of teens as they come across a strange object that tests their loyalties to each other and has increasingly destructive consequences the deeper into the game they go. The director adds: "I’ve always approached The Friendship Game as an addition to the Cosmic Horror pantheon as it’s a cerebral genre that explores the intangible madness of self, which is an idea that has always intrigued me. Madness is felt, it's experienced and personal, so the story comes from within the characters themselves allowing the narrative to be led by internalized fears - accentuated by external pressures." The Friendship Game is directed by Canadian filmmaker Scooter Corkle, making his second feature after Hollow in the Land previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Damien Ober. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. RLJE Films will debut The Friendship Game in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 11th, 2022 this fall.