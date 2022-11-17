Willem Dafoe is an Art Thief Trapped in a Penthouse in 'Inside' Trailer

"Nobody here but us pigeons." Focus Features has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled Inside, the latest from a Greek filmmaker named Vasilis Katsoupis. This is set to open in March from Focus, which means it could still premiere at Sundance or Berlinale early in the year since this seems like an ideal film for both of those festivals. Willem Dafoe stars as the one and only person in this. A high-end art thief named Nemo becomes trapped in a luxury, high-tech penthouse in New York's Times Square after his heist does not go as planned. There are a few other people in the cast, but let's keep them a surprise. This is clearly a one-man-show much like Cast Away or All Is Lost, but with Dafoe learning lessons as a thief. This looks terrific.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Vasilis Katsoupis' Inside, direct from Focus' YouTube:

Inside tells the story of Nemo, an art thief trapped in a New York penthouse after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive. Inside is directed by Greek producer / filmmaker Vasilis Katsoupis, making his second feature after directing the film My Friend Larry Gus previously. The screenplay is by Ben Hopkins. It's produced by Marcos Kantis, Giorgos Karnavas, Konstantinos Kontovrakis, and Dries Phlypo. This one hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know (but could show up at a fest in early 2023). Focus Features will debut Inside in select US theaters starting March 10th, 2023 next year. First impression? Who's in?