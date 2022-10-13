Witch's Son Netflix Series 'The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself' Trailer

"Wouldn't you rather die than be a Blood Witch?" Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for a new streaming series titled The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, which is one hell of an appealing title. The series is based on the Half Bad trilogy of books by Sally Green. Sixteen-year-old Nathan (Jay Lycurgo) is the illegitimate son of the world's most dangerous witch. Fearing he will follow in his father's footsteps, Nathan is closely monitored throughout his childhood. As the boundaries between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ fray, Nathan - along with mischievous Annalise and charismatic Gabriel - will soon discover who he truly is. The series features a score by British pop group Let's Eat Grandma. Starring Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes, and Emilien Vekemans. They're joined by an exciting mixture of new & familiar faces including Isobel Jesper Jones, Paul Ready, David Gyasi, Kerry Fox, Liz White, Karen Connell, Fehinti Balogun, Misia Butler, as well as multiple Brit Award + Mercury Music Prize nominee Roísín Murphy making her drama debut. This looks like an edgier / more violent Harry Potter, but it also looks super cheap and campy.

Sixteen-year-old Nathan (Jay Lycurgo) is the illegitimate son of the world's most feared witch. He's spent his whole life being monitored for signs he may follow the same destructive path as his father. But as tensions escalate, the old boundaries between "good" and "bad" fray and Nathan will discover what sort of person he truly is. This is an angsty, roller-coaster ride of a young adult show about a troubled kid who has the indomitable will to survive and defy the odds. The Bastard Son and The Devil Himself is a series created by writer / producer Joe Barton, of the films iBoy, The Ritual, My Days of Mercy, Encounter, plus the TV series "Humans", "Giri/Haji", and "The Lazarus Project" previously. Featuring episodes directed by Colm McCarthy, Debs Paterson, and Rachna Suri. With writing by Joe Barton, Ryan J. Brown, Emer Kenny, and Helen Kingston. Produced by Steve Clark-Hall & Adrian Sturges; exec produced by Jonathan Cavendish, Colm McCarthy, Will Tennant, Joe Barton, Andy Serkis, and Phil Robertson. The series is based on the Half Bad trilogy of books written by Sally Green. Netflix will debut Joe Barton's series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself streaming on Netflix starting October 28th, 2022 this fall. Who's interested in watching?