Wonderful Doc About Birds in New Delhi - 'All That Breathes' Trailer

"Life itself is kinship. We're all a community of air." Submarine Deluxe has revealed an official trailer for All That Breathes, an acclaimed, award-winning documentary film about the birds in New Delhi from filmmaker Shaunak Sen. This premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize, and it also stopped by the Cannes Film Festival in May, where it won Golden Eye Award. It was one of our 10 Best of the Fest films at Sundance as well - clearly one of the best doc films this year. A Sideshow & Submarine Deluxe Release in association with HBO Documentary Films, All That Breathes will be out this October in select theaters. Against the darkening backdrop of Delhi's apocalyptic air and escalating violence, two brothers devote their lives to protect one casualty of the turbulent times: the bird known as the Black Kite. It's about the few people left who care for these birds in this busy city. And it's a wonderful, gorgeous film about how important animals are + how we need to think about their rightful place on this planet, too.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Shaunak Sen's doc All That Breathes, direct from YouTube:

In one of the world’s most populated cities, cows, rats, monkeys, frogs, and hogs jostle cheek-by-jowl with people. Here, two brothers fall in love with a bird–the black kite. From their makeshift bird hospital in their tiny basement, the "kite brothers” care for thousands of these mesmeric creatures that drop daily from New Delhi’s smog-choked skies. As environmental toxicity and civil unrest escalate, the relationship between this Muslim family and the neglected kite forms a poetic chronicle of the city’s collapsing ecology and rising social tensions. All That Breathes is directed by Indian doc filmmaker Shaunak Sen, his second feature after making the doc Cities of Sleep previously. It's produced by Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann, Teddy Leifer. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (one of our Best of the Fest), where it won the World Cinema Grand Jury Documentary Prize. Submarine Deluxe will debut Sen's All That Breathes in select US theaters starting October 21st, 2022 this fall. Highly recommend this doc.