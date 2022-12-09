Woody Harrelson & Justin Theroux in 'White House Plumbers' Teaser

"I know things that could tear this country apart!" "Who really killed JFK?" HBO has revealed the first official trailer for an upcoming political comedy series about Watergate, called White House Plumbers, making fun of the real inside job mistakes from the perspective of Nixon's lackeys. Debuting in early 2023 on HBO. The White House Plumbers tells the story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), accidentally toppled the presidency they were zealously trying to protect. The cast also includes Domhnall Gleeson, Kiernan Shipka, Ike Barinholtz, Yul Vazquez, David Krumholtz, and Lena Headey. This is a fun first trailer, definitely got my attention - I want to watch the series. Harrelson seems to be just perfectly cast in this, having a rollicking good time in this role. The creators of "Veep" are back with another clever series.

Here's the teaser trailer for HBO Max's series White House Plumbers, direct from YouTube:

A five-part HBO series that tells the true story of how Nixon's own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds – E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux) – accidentally toppled the presidency they were trying to protect. White House Plumbers is an American political mini-series created and written by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck (both of "Letterman", "Fraiser", "King of the Hill", "Veep"), with episodes directed by David Mandel (of "Curb Your Enthusiasm", "The Comedians", "Veep"). It's based on the 2007 book Integrity by Egil Krogh and Matthew Krogh. Executive produced by Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, David Mandel, Frank Rich, Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad, Paul Lee, Nne Ebong, Mark Roybal, Len Amato, Gregg Fienberg. HBO will debut The White House Plumbers series streaming on HBO Max starting March 2023 in a few months. Look good so far?