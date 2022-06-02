Yes, It's Real - Official Trailer for 'Amityville in Space' Horror Movie

"A giant black hole, a strange craft, and a derelict humanoid in suspended animation?" Wild Eye Releasing has unveiled one more "final" trailer for the wacky new horror sci-fi film Amityville in Space, which yes is a real thing. The Amityville name is now in public domain and filmmakers ahve been slapping onto every junk Amityville creation they can come up with, so inevitably it would one day lead to "in Space" and, now, here it is. From the same filmmaker that recently brought us Sharkula, if you want an idea of how bad this is going to look. So here's the pitch: the ultimate battle against the Amityville curse begins after the infamous murder house is exorcised from Earth and reappears in outer space in Amityville in Space Starring Titus Himmelberger, Cassandra Hayes, Tim Hatch, Ryan Dalton, and Jeff Kirkendall. This one looks absolutely terrible in a, maybe it's fun to watch, kind of weird way? You must check it out for yourself below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mark Polonia's Amityville in Space, direct from YouTube:

Pack your bags for a frightening intergalactic stay at the Amityville House. The ultimate battle against the Amityville curse begins after the infamous murder house is exorcised from Earth and reappears in outer space. Amityville in Space by both written and directed by American filmmaker Mark Polonia, of Polonia Brothers Entertainment, an editor and the director of many other junk films including Empire of the Apes, Jurassic Prey, Death Reel, Land Shark, War Raiders, Bride of the Werewolf, Shark Encounters of the Third Kind, Virus Shark, Dune World, Camp Murder, Noah's Shark, Sister Krampus, & Sharkula recently. Wild Eye will debut Amityville in Space in select theaters + on VOD starting July 19th, 2022 next month.