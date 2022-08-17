Yet Another A.I. Home Sci-Fi Horror Thriller - 'Blank' Official Trailer

"I cannot open the door until your work is completed." Brainstorm Media has debuted an official trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller titled Blank, yet another Artificial Intelligence goes rogue and turns violent horror film. There's so many of these A.I. horror films these days I don't know why they keep making them when it's pretty much always the same story. The big difference with this one is that it also involves an android woman. After checking in for an A.I. operated writer's retreat, Claire finds herself trapped in her unit with a malfunctioning android. As her captor becomes increasingly unstable she has to outsmart the technology in order to make it out alive. Rachel Shelley stars as Claire, with Heida Reed, Wayne Brady, Rebecca-Clare Evans, and Annie Cusselle. This doesn't look as bad as so many other A.I. films, but it doesn't look that good either. All the writer's block psychological breakdown aspects in this seem so cliche. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ three posters) for Natalie Kennedy's Blank, direct from YouTube:

Struggling author, Claire Rivers (Rachel Shelley) signs up for a fully A.I. operated retreat to help her writer’s block, but when an unforeseen software glitch occurs, she gets trapped inside her unit with a malfunctioning android, a degenerating host and no communication with the outside world. As time is running out, food supplies getting desperately low and the android becoming increasingly unstable, Claire must overcome her fears and find a way to outsmart the technology in order to make it out of the retreat alive. Blank is directed by British filmmaker Natalie Kennedy, making her feature directorial debut with this film after directing the TV series "Council Culture" and a number of shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Stephen Herman. Produced by Rebecca-Clare Evans. This initially premiered at a few genre fests in 2021 including at the Boston Science Fiction Film Festival. Brainstorm Media will debut Kennedy's Blank in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 23rd, 2022 coming soon. Who's intrigued? Anyone?