Yet Another Gnarly Shark Horror B-Movie - 'Maneater' Official Trailer

"Guys, it's fine, dolphins are a good sign!" Saban Films has revealed an official trailer for Maneater, yet another new shark horror movie chomping its way onto screens this summer (along with The Reef: Stalked and Shark Bait). This is made by a B-movie director named Justin Lee, also director of this year's The Most Dangerous Game remake, which means this looks almost like an asylum remake of some of the other, much better shark attack movies. After an accident during their vacation getaway to an idyllic island paradise, a group of friends is stalked by a large shark. The cast includes Nicky Whelan, Trace Adkins, with Jeff Fahey and Shane West. The only good part about this trailer is the shot of the clearly rubber shark prop, the rest of it looks like VHS bargain bin trash. Which might be just the kind of shark movie some folks like.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Justin Lee's Maneater, direct from Saban's YouTube:

What better place to drown your sorrows than an idyllic island paradise? That was the idea when Jesse’s friends convinced her to not let a broken engagement stand in the way of enjoying her paid honeymoon. Their sorrows weren’t the only thing going to drown on their trip especially with a man-eating shark swimming just below the surface. Maneater is directed by indie filmmaker Justin Lee, director of many junk films including Big Legend, A Reckoning, Any Bullet Will Do, Alone We Fight, Swell, Badland, Final Kill, Apache Junction, Hellblazers, A Tale of Two Guns, and this year's The Most Dangerous Game as well. The screenplay is also written by Justin Lee. Saban Films will debut Maneater in select US theaters + on VOD to watch starting August 26th, 2022 at the end of the summer. Who's ready for more angry sharks?