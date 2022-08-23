You Can Never Escape This Cult in Freaky 'Devil in Ohio' Series Trailer

"No one ever leaves, except your girl." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a true crime, cult thriller series titled Devil in Ohio, available for streaming this September. The suspenseful thriller is inspired by a true story and the best-selling book from author, showrunner, and Executive Producer Daria Polatin. When hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious, young cult escapee, her world is all turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart. Adapted from Polatin's best-selling book which is scarily a (mostly) real story. Makes you want to stay away from Ohio, huh? Starring Emily Deschanel as Suzanne, Madeleine Arthur as Mae, Sam Jaeger as Peter, Gerardo Celasco as Detective Lopez, Xaria Dotson as Jules, Alisha Newton as Helen, and Naomi Tan as Dani. This looks like it has some supernatural tinges, but mostly just seems like some deranged people in some Satantic cult.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's mini-series Devil in Ohio, direct from YouTube:

Discover why no one is safe here… When hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart. Adapted from Daria Polatin's best-selling book inspired by a true story, Devil In Ohio is a thrilling, shocking tale of demonic mayhem and mystery in the heart of small-town America. Devil in Ohio is a series created by and showrun by the TV producer / writer Daria Polatin ("Shut Eye", "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan", "Hunters", "Condor", "Heels"). "The book is based on a true story, the background of which I will keep under wraps, but a lot of what happens in the book actually occurred." With episodes directed by John Fawcett ("Orphan Black"), Brad Anderson ("Titans"), Leslie Hope ("Lost in Space"), and Steve Adelson ("12 Monkeys"). Executive produced by Daria Polatin, Haven Entertainment, and Andrew Wilder; produced by Rachel Miller & Ian Hay. Netflix will debut the Devil in Ohio series streaming on September 2nd, 2022.