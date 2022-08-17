Zac Efron Heads Out on the 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' to Vietnam

"Smuggling beer into a war zone? That's not the smartest thing I've ever heard of." Apple has revealed the first official trailer for The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which is pretty much the perfect title to get your attention. This is premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival soon before Apple releases it in theaters and streaming on Apple TV+ later in September. Zac Efron stars as Chickie, who wants to support his friends fighting in Vietnam, so he does something wild and perhaps totally insane—personally bring them American beer. What starts out as a well-meaning journey quickly changes Chickie's life and perspective. Based on an incredible true story, The Greatest Beer Run Ever is "a heartfelt coming-of-age tale about friendship, loyalty and sacrifice." Adapted from the book "The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War," by Joanna Molloy & John "Chickie" Donohue. Also starring Russell Crowe, Jake Picking, Will Ropp, Kyle Allen, Archie Renaux, and Bill Murray as "The Colonel." This looks great! And it doesn't seem to shy away for the truth that war really is hell, which is probably what he will learn while over there.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Farrelly's The Greatest Beer Run Ever, from YouTube

To show support for his neighborhood friends serving in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron) decides to do something totally outrageous: travel to the frontline by himself to bring the soldiers a little piece of home — their favorite can of American beer. However, what started as a well-meaning journey quickly turns into the adventure of a lifetime as Chickie confronts the reality of this controversial war and his reunions with his childhood buddies thrust him into the complexities and responsibilities of adulthood. The Greatest Beer Run Ever is directed by American comedy filmmaker Peter Farrelly (one half of the Farrelly Brothers), director of Green Book on his own previously, plus co-director on Dumb and Dumber, Kingpin, There's Something About Mary, Me Myself & Irene, Osmosis Jones, Shallow Hal, Stuck on You, Fever Pitch, The Heartbreak Kid, Hall Pass, The Three Stooges, and Dumb and Dumber To. The screenplay is by Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly, and Pete Jones; based on the book by Joanna Molloy & John "Chickie" Donohue. This is premiering at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival. Apple will then release The Greatest Beer Run Ever in select US theaters + streaming on Apple TV+ starting September 30th, 2022. Who's down?