Zimbabweans Compete in Wine Tasting in 'Blind Ambition' Doc Trailer

"Looking at my life, and where I've come from… and where I've been – I think I actually do believe in destiny." Samuel Goldwyn Films has debuted the official trailer for Blind Ambition, a fantastic doc film about a group of Zimbabwean refugees who decide to create their own team and compete in The World Blind Winetasting Championship. I am a HUGE fan of this doc - I watched it last year for its premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival and instantly loved it. The film follows four lovely, humble Zimbabweans who become the first ever from their country to compete in this very elite, very cushy French winetasting event - known as the "Olympics of Winetasting". Of course they deal with tons of racism and xenophobia along the way, but their brotherhood and their tenacity and passion for wine is so exceptional and inspiring, it's hard not to be completely moved (to tears!) by their story. They are the best!! I've been waiting to share this with everyone and it's finally opening in the US in September. Whether you love wine or not, it's a must watch.

Blind Ambition follows four friends who have conquered the odds to become South Africa’s top sommeliers after escaping starvation and tyranny in their homeland of Zimbabwe. Driven by relentless optimism, a passion for their craft and a sense of national pride, they form Zimbabwe’s first national wine tasting team and set their sights on the coveted title of "World Wine Tasting Champions" that take place every year in France. Blind Ambition is directed by doc filmmakers Robert Coe and Warwick Ross, working together again after collaborating on the doc film Red Obsession previously. Executive produced by George Hamilton, Cameron O'Reilly, Madeleine Ross, Isabelle Stewart, and Paul Wiegard. This initially premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival last year. Goldwyn Films will debut Blind Ambition in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 2nd, 2022 coming soon. For more info visit their official site. Who's curious?